It’s a shame my pants weren’t fancy, says Stacey Dooley

Strictly Come Dancing champion Stacey Dooley has joked it was not the “end of the world” when she flashed her underwear during the final.

The documentary maker had a wardrobe malfunction while dancing the paso doble in Saturday night’s show when she lifted up her skirt and showed off flesh-coloured underwear.

The move prompted viewers to question if she was wearing anything under her dress.

Dooley told ITV’s This Morning: “At least they were big, they were like big Bridget Jones (knickers). I thought ‘oh, they’re not even fancy, they’re not even lacy’. Stacey Dooley the morning after winning Strictly Come Dancing (Joe Giddens/PA)

“It’s like a built-in bodysuit so actually, they weren’t really my actual knickers.

“I didn’t even realise, then I went into wardrobe the girl was like ‘Stace, I’m so sorry but you were showing, you know, your area’.”

This Morning host Ruth Langsford said “it was only a quick flash” and Dooley replied: “That’s it. It’s a Saturday night. It’s not the end of the world!”

Dooley quipped it was “probably no real surprise” to those in her hometown of Luton that she had made the blunder.

Appearing on the morning programme alongside her dance partner Kevin Clifton, Dooley also revealed she was convinced her co-star Joe Sugg was going to win the series.

Dooley said: “I think we’d kind of accepted that we weren’t going to win. I quite honestly thought Joe had it in the bag.

“And when we were coming down the stairs, I told Joe to just enjoy it, soak it all up, because it won’t happen again, so I was pep-talking him, so I felt really calm.”

Clifton said: “I think we definitely thought that, we were expecting Joe and Dianne (Buswell) to win.”

He added, of judge Craig Revel Horwood’s scoring on the night: “And then Craig kind of killed us a bit with the scores in the show dance and then didn’t give us a 10 for the paso, we were bottom of the leaderboard so I thought there was no chance.”

Dooley and Clifton fended off competition from fellow Strictly finalists Sugg and Buswell, Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice and Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev to win the Glitterball Trophy.

- Press Association