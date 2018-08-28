Is Ed Sheeran already a married man?

Ed Sheeran has sparked speculation that he has already tied the knot.

The 27-year-old singer announced his engagement to Cherry Seaborn in January, saying “our cats are chuffed as well”.

Now he has hinted that the couple could have secretly married.

When an Access reporter asked the star: “Have you picked a date? Do you know where?” about his marriage plans, Sheeran remained silent before smiling and pointing to the silver ring he has been wearing on his left hand.

He giggled and said “Yeah” when the reporter said: “That’s exciting”.

And asked how he “managed that”, the Shape Of You singer replied: “I never do anything too public anyway.”

Sheeran announced his engagement earlier this year, writing on Instagram: “Got myself a fiancee just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx.”

The couple were childhood friends who attended school together in Suffolk and became romantically involved years later.

In February, Sheeran denied that he had married after he wore what appeared to be the same ring he donned in the Access video to the Brits.

“I’m not married,” he told Good Morning Britain. “I’m just wearing an engagement ring … because I feel like you both should.”

- Press Association