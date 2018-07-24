Irish writer on Booker Prize longlist for book that's not published yet

Author Sally Rooney says it is a privilege and an honour to be nominated for the Man Booker Prize - before her novel has even been published.

Her second book 'Normal People' has made the longlist for one of the literary world's most prestigious awards.

She is not the only Irish writer to feature - Donal Ryan’s 'From A Low and Quiet Sea' and Anna Burns’ 'Milkman' are also hopefuls.

Sally says her nomination came as a complete surprise.

"We don't get told that kind of thing so I had no idea," she said.

"It's a huge honour and privilege. The book hasn't actually come out yet. It's coming out in the beginning of September so it's lovely to have in advance of the book being available."

