Irish star Dermot Kennedy makes BBC's Sound of 2019 longlist

Dermot Kennedy has been named as one of 10 nominees for the BBC's Sound of 2019.

Previous winners of the prestigious award have included Adele, Ellie Goulding and Sam Smith.

The Dubliner has enjoyed huge success and has sold out shows across Europe and US. Next May, he will play four sold-out shows at Dublin's Olympia Theatre.

The BBC defines Kenndy as having "folk roots with a hip-hop influence" and highlight his most recent single - Power Over Me - as his key track.

They write that the "gravel voiced troubadour who earned his stripes busking on the streets of Dublin" adding that his "expressive voice and heart-wrenching ballads have earned comparisons to Damien Rice and Rag N' Bone Man."

Speaking about his selection, Kennedy said: "Thanks to everyone listening to my songs and coming to shows.

I'm so happy to be ending the year on such a high.

The poll, selected by critics and industry officials also includes Grace Carter, Ella Mai and Sea Girls.

Kennedy's songs have been streamed many millions of times on Spotify with Glory and A closeness - tracks from his 2017 EP Doves & Ravens - having over 21m and 36m listens on the service.

His music has over 300 millions streams combined on Spotify and he attributes the platform to his success.

His 2016 track After Rain was picked up as a suggested song on the site, generating enough money for him to fund new music and put on shows.

He told GQ earlier this year that he emailed the company's CEO to highlight how grateful he was to Spotify.

"I know people complain about Spotify and what they pay, but when you go from playing in the street to making enough money to be able to live off music, it seems like a lot."

READ MORE: Cher announces first Irish show in over 15 years

2018 saw the singer release his second EP, Mike Dean Presents: Dermot Kennedy.

Kennedy worked with Grammy Award winner Dean on the five-track album which featured the tracks Moments Passed and Young & Free.

Kennedy was also named as one of YouTube's 'Ones to Watch' list for 2019 adding to his Sound of... nomination.

The Sound of 2019 winner will be announced on January 11.