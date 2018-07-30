Irish Sign Language performance announced for Cork production of Martin McDonagh’s Lonesome West

Martin McDonagh’s The Lonesome West opens this week at Cork’s Everyman Theatre and will run until Saturday, August 25.

The popular play is the blackest of black comedy by the Oscar winner is the third play in his seminal work The Leenane Trilogy.

An Irish sign language interpreted performance of the play has been confirmed for Friday, August 17.

An ISL interpreter will stand on the stage and give a sign language interpretation of the text sung or spoken by the actors and singers on the stage.

Quote ‘sign language’ at the time of booking if availing of this service.

McDonagh’s much-loved characters, Colman and Valene, two brothers living alone in their father’s house after his recent death, find it impossible to exist without regular violent disputes over mundane matters. Only the local priest, Father Welsh, is prepared to reconcile the two before their squabbling leads to violent and bloody carnage.

Tickets are available online from everymancork.com and from The Everyman box office.