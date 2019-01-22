Irish producer Ed Guiney reacts to 10 Oscar nominations for film The Favourite
22/01/2019 - 15:58:00
This year's Oscar nominations have been revealed and scooping the joint top nomination spot is Irish produced film, The Favourite.
Ed Guiney, producer of film for Element Pictures, gave his first reaction to the news on Ray D'Arcy's Radio One show this morning.
Ed Guiney told Ray that the idea for The Favourite has been going around for more than 10 years. He spoke of director Yorgas Lanthimos and that they have had a relationship going back 10 years when they had initially sent him the script for The Favourite, 'we've a long history with him'.
He also said it was great for fellow Dubliner Robbie Ryan who shot the film for his nod for 'Best Cinematography'.
