Irish New York-based comedians ready for one hell of a homecoming

Two up-and-coming Irish comedians on the New York scene are set for a homecoming tour later this month as they prepare for shows in Limerick, Galway, Longford and Dublin.

Having been based in the States for the last number of years, Colum Tyrrell and Sean Finnerty bring their unique perspective on life in the US to an Irish audience as they prepare for their four-stop tour.

Dubliner Colum has been based in New York City since 2014.

Having started his career in Ireland, Colum’s talents quickly became known on the Irish circuit as he became a finalist in the national broadcast TV show RTÉ New Comedy Awards (2012).

In the same year, he won the new act competitions Show Me The Funny and The All-Ireland inter-varsity competition. This put him in front of promoters and the comedy industry of Ireland and led to him supporting Kevin Bridges at the Galway Comedy Festival.

He was also featured in the TV3 documentary The Stand-Ups.

Sean Finnerty moved from Longford to Orlando aged 21 where he was selected for Comedy Central’s Up Next competition (2013) and was a semi-finalist in Florida’s Funniest Comedian (2014) before moving to New York two years ago.

In the Big Apple, he has performed at famous venues such as Gotham Comedy Club, Carolines on Broadway, The Friars Club and The Stand where he made a name for himself in 'Roast Battles' - where two comedians fire insults at one another - a genre where Sean is considered among the best in New York.

ONCE AGAIN, we crown a NEW CHAMPION & we bestow comedy’s highest honor upon Sean Finnerty & Dan Wickes for FIGHT OF THE NIGHT!!!! CONGRATS!!!!! See you all next week at Lucky Jacks Sunday nights or on @gasdigital Tuesday nights! pic.twitter.com/c48dUIpywk — Comedy Fight Club (@ComedyFightNYC) November 28, 2018

Recently, he has also performed at several festivals including Edinburgh Fringe (2018), Laugh Your Asheville Off (2017) and Electric Picnic (2018), along with making it to the semi-finals of the nationwide talent search Stand Up NBC.

The tour starts on Thursday, December 20 in Limerick and the pair are in Galway and Longford that weekend before culminating in Whelan's in Dublin on Tuesday, December 27.