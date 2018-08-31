Irish comedian Aisling Bea lands role in Paul Rudd’s new Netflix series

Back to Netflix Showbiz Home

Aisling Bea has announced she’s to star in Paul Rudd’s new Netflix series, Living with Yourself.

The series will follow Rudd's character who decides to undergo a new treatment to become a better person but later finds out that he’s been replaced by a new and improved version — revealing that his own worst enemy is himself.

The Kildare comedian took to Twitter to share the good news that she’ll be starring alongside the Hollywood funny man in the Netflix Orginal series.

The details of what Aisling’s role will be hasn't been revealed just yet but we can’t wait to see what the comedian will bring to the role.

Aisling is no stranger to the streaming platform having already worked with them on the second season of 'The Comedy Lineup' - a 15 minute stand up special that debuts this weekend.
KEYWORDS: Netflix, Aisling Bea, Paul Rudd, Streaming, Living with yourself

 

By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Showbiz