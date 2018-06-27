Irish celebrities call for Eurovision boycott

A number of Irish celebrities and personalities have gathered in Dublin this morning to call for a boycott of the Eurovision in Israel next year.

The event was organised by the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign which says that no Irish entry should be sent to this year's winning country over the occupation of Palestinian territories.

It comes as the Tánaiste has announced additional humanitarian funding to go towards Palestinian refugees.

Carrie Crowley who hosted the Eurovision in 1997 says she hopes their campaign will make a difference:

“It’s a global institution, the Eurovision so by saying look we are boycotting it, we’re going to make people think much more people think about it and the injustices and unfairness of it”

Adding: “Even if it just makes it more prominent as an issue in people’s minds. I think that’s what we’re here to do today”