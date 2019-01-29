Irish author Sally Rooney in running for Costa Book Of The Year award

Sally Rooney could be honoured again after she became the youngest winner of the Costa Novel award.

The Irish author, 27, claimed the prize for her critically acclaimed second novel Normal People, and is in the running for the coveted Book Of The Year award and a £30,000 prize (€34,500) at the Costa Book Awards ceremony in London this evening.

Tomorrow evening (Tues 29/1) we'll be announcing the Costa Book of the Year.

Today we're thrilled to be premiering a v short film (90 secs) about each of the 5 wonderful contending books, made by super-talented film-maker @filmsforhumans. Coming up now ... Enjoy! 💫📚💖 — Costa Book Awards (@CostaBookAwards) January 28, 2019

Rooney is going head to head with other category winners with the overall victor announced from the shortlisted five.

Stuart Turton won the First Novel award for his debut, The Seven Deaths Of Evelyn Hardcastle. Stuart Turton (Costa Book Awards/PA)

Bart van Es won the Biography award for The Cut Out Girl, an account of a girl in the Netherlands striving to escape Nazi persecution. Bart van Es (Costa Book Awards/PA)

The award for poetry went to JO Morgan for the long work, Assurances. JO Morgan (Costa Book Awards/PA)

The Children’s Book award winner was Hilary McKay with The Skylarks’ War. Hilary McKay (Costa Book Awards/PA)

The Book Of The Year award will add £30,000 (€34,500) to the £5,000 (€5,750) prize they received for their category victories. The winner will be announced at around 7.30pm.

- Press Association