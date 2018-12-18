Irish animated film Late Afternoon shortlisted for Oscars

An Irish animated short film has been shortlisted for an Oscar nomination.

Louise Bagnall's film Late Afternoon has been recognised along with 10 others from around the world in the Best Animated Award category.

Starring Fionnuala Flanagan, it follows an elderly woman drifting back through her memories.

The final nominations will be announced in January.

Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan congratulated Cartoon Saloon this morning.

"Again Irish excellence is being recognised on a global scale – shortlisting and nomination for major international awards such as the Oscars is a great honour and demonstrates the strength and talent of the Irish film and animation industries," said Minister Madigan.