Irish activist Sinead Burke makes Vogue's influential women list alongside Dua Lipa and Meghan Markle
Sinead Burke appears alongside The Duchess of Sussex and singer Dua Lipa in Vogue magazine’s inaugural Power List of their 25 most influential and aspirational female figures.
The Irish writer and advocate made an appearance at this year's World Economic Forum where she spoke about 'Fostering Inclusivity' and she is also acclaimed for her TED talk on 'Why design should include everyone'.
During the month of April, Sinead featured on the cover of Business of Fashion's, Age of Influence - the special edition magazine rotated several covers, one featuring Sinead, another Kim Kardashian.
The academic and activist shared the news on Instagram this morning.
She said:
Dubbed Vogue 25, the list is comprised of what the fashion publication says is “an extraordinary cast of leaders defining – and redefining – the way we live now”.
The handpicked women vary in age from 22 to 73 and includes figures from the worlds of politics, the arts, fashion, media and sport, among others.
Following her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is hailed as a person who “captured the public imagination like no other this year” by Vogue.
The magazine says that Meghan – “one of the most recognisable women in the world” – has an influence that “stretches far beyond the ceaseless coverage of her style – as a bi-racial campaigning feminist from America, she is helping to forge a new 21st Century identity for the monarchy”.
Lipa, who won two Brit Awards earlier this year after being the first woman to receive five nominations on one night, is described by Vogue as a “culture definer”.
“Her hit New Rules, an anthem of female empowerment, laid out a blueprint for modern sex lives and has, to date, had more than a billion views on YouTube,” the magazine says.
The list also includes Harry Potter author JK Rowling, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, Black Panther actress Letitia Wright, fashion designer Stella McCartney, artistic director of the Royal Court Vicky Featherstone and models Edie Campbell and Adwoa Aboah.
Music executive and Skepta’s manager Grace Ladoja and Collette Roche, the chief operating officer of Manchester United, also appear.
The feature appears in the July issue of Vogue, on sale on Friday June 8.
