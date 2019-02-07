Irina Shayk: Just because I’m a mother, I shouldn’t stop being sexy

Supermodel Irina Shayk has said she does not think women should have to change or stop being sexy when they become a mother.

The Russian catwalk star, who has a baby daughter with actor and director Bradley Cooper, has also said that she is content with keeping her private life and relationship away from the public eye.

Shayk, 33, told Glamour UK’s digital edition: “In this modern world, in the 21st century, I really believe that if you have a baby, it doesn’t mean that you have to wear a longer dress.

“One of my friends said, ‘oh you just posted a sexy picture. You’re a mum now!’ And I just said: ‘so what!’

“I think it’s really about who you are, who you wanna be and I really feel you just have to stick to your thing.”

She added: “I don’t believe anyone should have to change just because you’re a mother, no! I’m still me!”

Shayk, who has modelled for a number of fashion labels including Burberry, Versace, Marc Jacobs and Givenchy and has walked the runway in the Victoria’s Secret show, said that being in the spotlight means she wants to keep her personal life private. Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk at Wimbledon in 2016 (Adam Davy/PA)

She and Cooper, 44, have been together since 2015, but rarely discuss their relationship.

They have, however, appeared at public events together a handful of times, including last year’s Met Gala in New York and the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

Shayk said: “I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly. I admire it and I think it’s great – but I think it’s all about personal choice.

“Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet.

“That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family and I feel happy with it.” Irina Shayk is Glamour UK’s digital cover star (Glamour UK)

The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Lea, in March 2017.

- Press Association