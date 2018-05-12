Ireland's Ryan O'Shaughnessy 'third favourite' to win Eurovision

Ireland – which holds the record for most Eurovision wins (seven) – is back in the final for the first time since 2013.

Ryan O'Shaughnessy will perform his song Together at the final in Lisbon hoping to end the 22-year wait for a Eurovision victory tonight.

The 24-year-old from Dublin is currently third favourite to win and will perform third from last

Tonight’s final is the climax of the week-long Eurovision contest, which has already seen its share of controversy and surprises.

Russia made a shock exit from the competition during Thursday’s semi-final – the first time the country has failed to qualify for the final since the current system was introduced.

And the contest’s organisers have barred China from showing the final after one of its TV stations censored LGBT elements of Tuesday’s semi-final.

One of these was Ireland’s song Together which included two male dancers depicting the end of a relationship.

NUI Maynooth lecturer and Eurovision expert Adrian Kavanagh thinks we have a good chance.

He said: "It's worth remembering that this song was at odds of 300/1 literally on Tuesday night before he through in the semi-finals so things have changed quite a lot in the last few days."

- Digital Desk