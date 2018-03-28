‘Ireland’s Paramedics’ series returns to TV3 tomorrow night

TV3’s series, Ireland’s Paramedics, will return to our screens tomorrow night at 9pm for its third series.

The documentary series follws the men and women of the HSE National Ambulance Service as they respond to emergencies across the county.

In the first episode, we return to Cork where ambulance crew Denise and Imelda respond to a cardiac arrest in the heart of the Cork city centre at the height of rush hour traffic. But on arrival, all is not as it may seem and the Paramedic crews are faced with an ever changing situation, and a familiar face.

In Dublin, paramedic duo Jim and Kevin are dispatched to a call for a boy who has fractured and dislocated his knee in the Wicklow Mountains. But with the patient in an inaccessible location, the crew rely on the support of Rescue 116, filmed just three weeks prior to the tragic loss of the helicopter and crew off the west coast of Ireland. The story encapsulates the bravery and dedication of the crew and pays an emotional tribute in the wake of their tragic loss.

At the 999 National Emergency Operations Centre in Donegal, a brave boy calls 999 in a panic when his mother collapses and begins to seize uncontrollably.

And finally in Waterford, a dog walker suffers serious head injuries when her beloved canine bolts and she is dragged over coastal rocks.

‘Paramedics’ is produced with the help of the HSE National Ambulance Service.