Ireland's Got Talent wildcards announced

Ireland's Got Talent bosses have announced the show's wildcards act.

The judges have chosen Dublin dancer Zacc Milne and 68-year-old singer, Matt Dodd to take part in Saturday's Grand Final after losing out during the Semi-Final stages.

According to the show's producers, there was only supposed to be one wildcard act but as the judges couldn't decide, they decided on two.

"The Ireland’s Got Talent judges were last night split on who to put through as their Wild Card to Saturday nights Grand -Final. Initially, they were split four ways with each judge pushing hard for their own choice, eventually after much debate they got it down to two," they said.

"As it became apparent that they were deadlocked on the final two they informed TV3 that they were putting two wild cards through.”

BREAKING NEWS! Matt Dodd and Zacc Milne announced as the TWO Ireland’s Got Talent Wildcards! Don’t miss the Ireland’s Got Talent Live Grand Final, Saturday at 7.30pm on TV3. #GotTalentIRL @michellevisage @denise_vanouten @thejasonbyrne pic.twitter.com/ZAj9GjupsN — TV3 (@TV3Ireland) March 23, 2018

Commenting on this surprise turn of events, head judge Louis Walsh said, “It was a miracle we even managed to agree on two as there were points in the discussion that got pretty heated but I’m delighted we have and we’re all delighted Matt Dodd and Zacc will be getting a second shot at the title. The truth is Ireland simply has too much talent, it’s going to be an absolutely incredible final”.

Here's a peek at their semi-final performances.

Zacc:

Matt Dodd:

Dancer Zacc Milne and singing granddad Matt Dodd will join Aaron J Hart, Xquisite, RDC, Double Impact, FKFT and Linda McLoughlin in the final showdown on Saturday.

Tune in to TV3 at 7.30pm.