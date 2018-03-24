Ireland's Got Talent final to take place tonight
The final of Ireland's Got Talent takes place tonight.
Eight acts will battle it out to be crowned champion and win €50,000 and a Christmas television special.
Wildcards Zacc Milne Matt Dodd will join Aaron J Hart, Xquisite, RDC, Double Impact, FKFT and Linda McLoughlin in tonight's show.
The host of Ireland's Got Talent, Lucy Kennedy yesterday confirmed the show will be returning next year.
