Ireland's 20 richest entertainers are worth a serious chunk of change

It has been a super 12 months for Irish entertainers around the globe.

Four decades in the business and U2 are still the richest entertainers in Ireland.

The Sunday Times Richest Entertainers' List puts the Dublin rockers on top with a combined wealth of €647m.

They are followed by Mark Burnett and Roma Downey from MGM Television with €443m - and Lord of the Dance, Michael Flatley with €230m.

Also featured are Enya, Liam Neeson, Bob Geldof, Graham Norton, Niall Horan and Daniel O'Donnell.

20 richest entertainers in Ireland

U2: €647m

Mark Burnett and Roma Downey: €443m

Michael Flatley: €230m

Denis Desmond and Caroline Downey: €202m

Paul McGuinness: €143m

Enya: €118m

Liam Neeson: €113m

Paul Anderson and Family: €99m

Moya Doherty and John McColgan: €92m

Paul and Mary Ward and family: €91m

Jack Higgins: €73m

Pierce Brosnan: €72m

Van Morrison: €63m

Daniel Day-Lewis and Rebecca Miller: €56m

Niall Horan: €52m

Bob Geldof: €42m

Chris de Burgh: €41m

Colin Farrell: €41m

Graham Norton: €38m

Daniel O’Donnell: €31m