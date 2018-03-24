Ireland's 20 richest entertainers are worth a serious chunk of change
It has been a super 12 months for Irish entertainers around the globe.
Four decades in the business and U2 are still the richest entertainers in Ireland.
The Sunday Times Richest Entertainers' List puts the Dublin rockers on top with a combined wealth of €647m.
They are followed by Mark Burnett and Roma Downey from MGM Television with €443m - and Lord of the Dance, Michael Flatley with €230m.
Also featured are Enya, Liam Neeson, Bob Geldof, Graham Norton, Niall Horan and Daniel O'Donnell.
20 richest entertainers in Ireland
