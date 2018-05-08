Ireland qualify for first Eurovision final in five years

Ireland have qualified for the Eurovision final for the first time since 2013.

Ryan O'Shaughnessy performed Ireland's emotional entry 'Together' to a positive reception, and was named as the final qualifier for Saturday's final.

Ireland escaped from what was dubbed the 'semi-final of death' along with hotly-tipped acts from the Czech Republic, Israel and Estonia.

