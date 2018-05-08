Ireland qualify for first Eurovision final in five years
Ireland have qualified for the Eurovision final for the first time since 2013.
Ryan O'Shaughnessy performed Ireland's emotional entry 'Together' to a positive reception, and was named as the final qualifier for Saturday's final.
Ireland escaped from what was dubbed the 'semi-final of death' along with hotly-tipped acts from the Czech Republic, Israel and Estonia.
The winners of the first #ESC2018 Semi-Final are: 🇦🇹 🇪🇪 🇨🇾 🇱🇹 🇮🇱 🇨🇿 🇧🇬 🇦🇱 🇫🇮 🇮🇪 #AllAboard pic.twitter.com/kufj4sVE6b— Eurovision (@Eurovision) May 8, 2018
More to follow...
