Ireland AM’s Ciara Doherty announces pregnancy

TV presenter Ciara Doherty announced her first pregnancy live on Ireland AM this morning.

The mum-to-be said she was “thrilled” to be expecting as she hosted the popular morning show.

Pic by Brian McEvoy

This will be Doherty’s first child with TV3 producer husband Richard Stern.

Back in April TV3 confirmed Ciara as the new Ireland AM co-host, after taking over from Sinead Desmond.

Pic by Brian McEvoy

The Donegal mum-to-be has worked with TV3 since 2010 before joining the Ireland AM team full-time since 2015.

Congrats to the happy couple.
KEYWORDS: Ciara Doherty, Ireland AM, TV3, Pregnancy

 

By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

