Ireland AM’s Ciara Doherty announces pregnancy
26/07/2018
TV presenter Ciara Doherty announced her first pregnancy live on Ireland AM this morning.
The mum-to-be said she was “thrilled” to be expecting as she hosted the popular morning show.
This will be Doherty’s first child with TV3 producer husband Richard Stern.
Back in April TV3 confirmed Ciara as the new Ireland AM co-host, after taking over from Sinead Desmond.
The Donegal mum-to-be has worked with TV3 since 2010 before joining the Ireland AM team full-time since 2015.
Our favorite outside broadcast of the year for @IrelandAMTV3 @temple_street #christmas pic.twitter.com/bUn1q1qkEQ— Ciara Doherty (@ciarathedoc) December 21, 2017
Congrats to the happy couple.
