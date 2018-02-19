Ireland AM presenter reportedly set to 'hang up his mic' after 20 years

It’s only been a few months since Sinead Desmond’s departure from Ireland AM and today it’s been reported that Mark Cagney will also say goodbye to the show in the coming months.

The Cork native has been presenting the morning show since it launched in 1999 and according to the Irish Mail on Sunday, he’s “due to hang up his mic next year”.

Mark began his career in 1977 as a presenter with RTE and 2FM. He later he joined 98FM and Today FM before moving to TV3 in 1999 and landing the role as Ireland AM's first male anchor, alongside female anchor, Amanda Byram.

The 61-year-old is yet to comment on the reports on his departure.

It has also been reported that the TV3 show will also be receiving a revamp.