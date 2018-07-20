Ireland a 'Gangsta's Paradise' as Coolio plays 5 unusual venues here this October

Coolio, of 'Gangsta's Paradise' fame will play some unusual venues across the country this October.

The American rap icon has upcoming shows in Galway, Kildare, Dublin, Cork and Newry.

The 54-year-old won a Grammy in 1996 for Best Rap Performance and 'Gangsta's Paradise' has sold over six million copies and was awarded Billboard Magazine’s number one single in 1995.

The song featured on the Dangerous Minds soundtrack and movie as well as Space Jam and Clueless to name but a few.

All 90s kids should know that he also composed the theme song for the popular TV series “Kenan and Kel” on Nickelodeon.

With tickets coming in around the €25 mark we're sure they'll be a sell-out!

- Digital Desk