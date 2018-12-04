Inside Making a Murderer 2: Brendan Dassey's lawyers, Laura Nirider and Steven Drizin, coming to Ireland

The lawyers for Brendan Dassey are coming to Ireland in June 2019.

False Confessions: A Conversation with Laura Nirider and Steven Drizin, will be held in a number of venues around the country as part of the Inside Making a Murderer 2 tour.

Laura Nirider and Steven Drizin, the new legal stars of the hit Netflix true crime show, will discuss coerced and false confessions, interrogation tactics, and the wrongful conviction of Brendan Dassey whose case and post-conviction process has captivated the world.

Nirider is a clinical assistant professor of law and co-director of the Centre of Wrongful Convictions of Youth.

She represents individuals who have been wrongfully convicted of crimes when they are children or teenagers.

Steven Drizin is a clinical professor of law at North Western Pritzker School of Law and studies false confessions.

The Inside Making A Murderer will take place in five venues across Ireland:

June 3 - Vicar Street, Dublin

Vicar Street, Dublin June 4 - Opera House, Cork

Opera House, Cork June 5 - Dolans, Limerick

Dolans, Limerick June 6 - Ulster Hall, Belfast

Ulster Hall, Belfast June 8 - Black Box, Galway

Tickets go on sale this Thursday at 9am from Ticketmaster.