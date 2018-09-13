Insatiable renewed for a second season and people aren’t happy

Controversial Netflix show, Insatiable, has been renewed for a second season and people are venting their anger online.

The show followed Patty, played by Debby Ryan, who is an overweight, bullied teenager.

After losing a considerable amount of weight due to having her jaw wired-shut over the summer holidays, she seeks revenge on the bullies who used to humiliate her.

Although Insatiable self-labels itself as a satire, there has been a lot of accusations that this show does not handle sensitive topics such as fat shaming and eating disorders well.

Some were left feeling angry upon the announcement.

Although the show didn't perform well with critics, it seems to have an active fanbase.

Despite the uproar, it should be noted that some people were fans of the show and felt that the backlash went too far.

Hate it or love it, there’s no hiding the fact that season two of Insatiable is coming in 2019.
By Kyle Lehane
By Kyle Lehane

