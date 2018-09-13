Insatiable renewed for a second season and people aren’t happy

Controversial Netflix show, Insatiable, has been renewed for a second season and people are venting their anger online.

The show followed Patty, played by Debby Ryan, who is an overweight, bullied teenager.

After losing a considerable amount of weight due to having her jaw wired-shut over the summer holidays, she seeks revenge on the bullies who used to humiliate her.

#Insatiable has been renewed for Season 2 pic.twitter.com/Q40Khtix5s — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) September 12, 2018

Although Insatiable self-labels itself as a satire, there has been a lot of accusations that this show does not handle sensitive topics such as fat shaming and eating disorders well.

Some were left feeling angry upon the announcement.

hey idiots



instead of hate watching insatiable



why not watch



- next gen

- stranger things

- okja

- disenchantment

- the meyerowitz stories

- girlboss

- the little prince



you know



stuff that's good and deserves your attention — Sam (@Arielrocks5) September 13, 2018

A 712th reminder that hate watching is still watching. That watching "just to see if it's that bad" is still watching. That watching "because everyone is talking about how bad it is" is still watching.https://t.co/KgXuXFBfcG — ladyteruki (@ladyteruki) September 13, 2018

Literally no one was asking for this. — Jeff (@Jcool0) September 12, 2018

Listen, I’m not necessarily against the show or anything but how the hell did insatiable get a second season pic.twitter.com/23pNYqLHjq — ? (@newyorkfeminist) September 13, 2018

Although the show didn't perform well with critics, it seems to have an active fanbase.

Despite the uproar, it should be noted that some people were fans of the show and felt that the backlash went too far.

I'm so happy #insatiable finally got renewed for season 2......here comes the backlash😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xYIyiPqQgc — KP♔ (@LoveKrissyP) September 12, 2018

unpopular opinion: i actually really like Insatiable, don't know what everyone's problem is🤷🏼‍♀️ #Insatiable — Abbië (@abbiewaters1232) September 4, 2018

Thank you @netflix for renewing #Insatiable for a 2nd season. Despite the ridiculous backlash and uncalled for negativity the show is funny fresh and means a lot to people who have been through similar things. Amazing news. #Netflix #renewed 🧡 — Mike (@MJAANDERTON8) September 13, 2018

I am so god damn happy #Insatiable was renewed for a second season! As a fat girl, There is nothing wrong with the show. It’s satire. The only people I see complaining are skinnier girls and honestly they probably don’t like how skinny women are portrayed as bullies. ITS SATIRE. — paayal (@PaayalPrithika) September 13, 2018

Hate it or love it, there’s no hiding the fact that season two of Insatiable is coming in 2019.