In video: Ken Dodd’s most tattyfilarious jokes
Ken Dodd may have sadly passed away, but his jokes will live on in our memories forever. Watch as we remember some of the comedian’s best ever gags.
The U2 singer said he was “deeply sorry” and admitted he had to take “some responsibility” for the ONE campaign’s failure to protect some employees.
The star, famous for his epic stand-up shows, left hospital with a chest infection at the end of February.
Country music star Tim McGraw has collapsed on stage during a performance in Ireland.
Brendan spoke up about the huge number of children on waiting lists for services for children with special needs and called out many Irish politicians, including the Taoiseach to make a change.
Jake was a favourite throughout the series.
Lorna Luft is in remission from breast cancer which she has been battling for more than six years.
Rob Heffernan has become the latest celeb to be voted off Dancing with the Stars Ireland.
The party featured roses and balloons.
