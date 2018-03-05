In Pictures: The best moments from the Oscars

The 90th Academy Awards was awash with moments of both poignancy and humour, as Hollywood’s biggest stars turned out in force to support the film industry and each other.

Highlights from the ceremony included Dame Helen Mirren riding onto the stage on a jet-ski, Guillermo del Toro celebrating his win for best director and Jennifer Lawrence speaking to other guests in the audience with a glass of wine in hand.

Jennifer Lawrence, right, greets Christopher Plummer in the audience at the Oscars (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Tiffany Haddish, left, and Maya Rudolph present the award for best documentary short subject without their shoes on (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Viola Davis, left, laughs with Meryl Streep (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Dame Helen Mirren accompanies Mark Bridges, winner for the award for best costume design for Phantom Thread, as he wins a jet-ski for having the shortest acceptance speech of the night (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Woody Harrelson, right, congratulates Sam Rockwell, who beat him in the best performance by an actor in a supporting role category. They both starred in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri at the Oscars (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Mary J Blige performs Mighty River from Mudbound (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Andra Day poses on the floor during the red carpet (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Former Hollyoaks actors Rachel Shenton and Chris Overton accept the award for best live action short for The Silent Child using sign language (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Margot Robbie, left, reacts as Allison Janney wins the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for their film I, Tonya (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Greta Gerwig, left, and Timothee Chalamet arrive at the ceremony (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Rita Moreno dances on stage before presenting the award for best foreign language film – she wore the same dress as when she won Best Actress in 1962 (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Nicole Kidman takes a selfie with a fan (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Host Jimmy Kimmel, right, performs a skit (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Sam Rockwell, winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, attends the Governors Ball after the Oscars (Eric Jamison/Invision/AP)