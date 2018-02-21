In Pictures: Stars turn out for a special Brucie bonus
21/02/2018 - 22:18:00Back to Showbiz Home
Stars of TV have turned out to honour Bruce Forsyth on the day before what would have been his 90th birthday.
Bruce: A Celebration is being staged by the BBC at the London Palladium, the venue where Bruce first shot to fame as an all-round entertainer.
The show will feature some of the former Strictly Come Dancing host’s favourite songs, as well as a number of dance performances and onstage tributes from guests with which he shared a special connection.
Join the conversation - comment here