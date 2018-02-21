In Pictures: Stars turn out for a special Brucie bonus

Back to Showbiz Home

Stars of TV have turned out to honour Bruce Forsyth on the day before what would have been his 90th birthday.

Bruce Forsyth’s widow Wilnelia Merced (right) arrives at the BBC event Bruce: A Celebration at the London Palladium (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Bruce: A Celebration is being staged by the BBC at the London Palladium, the venue where Bruce first shot to fame as an all-round entertainer.

The Duchess of York arrives at the BBC event (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The show will feature some of the former Strictly Come Dancing host’s favourite songs, as well as a number of dance performances and onstage tributes from guests with which he shared a special connection.

Vernon Kay and Tess Daly (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Bruno Tonioli and Darcey Bussell (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Debbie McGee (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Michael Ball (left) and Alfie Boe (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Alexandra Burke (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Jon Culshaw (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Gloria Hunniford (Jonathan Brady/PA)

David Walliams (left) and Rob Brydon (Jonathan Brady/PA)
KEYWORDS: UK, Entertainment, TV, UK, Showbiz, Forsyth, Gallery, UK, London, Sir Bruce Forsyth, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz