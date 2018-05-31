In pictures: Stars take to the red carpet for the 2018 IFTA Awards

The Irish stars of the small screen are taking to the red carpet tonight for the 2018 IFTA Gala Television Awards.
The ceremony, which is being hosted this year by comedian Jason Byrne, is well underway, as Dancing with the Stars, Gogglebox Ireland, Room to Improve and RTE Investigates have already been announced as victors tonight.
There were several winners on the red carpet too, as well-known faces of Irish television showed their style savvy.
You can catch the full ceremony on TG4 on Saturday night at 9.25pm.
Join the conversation - comment here