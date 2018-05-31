In pictures: Stars take to the red carpet for the 2018 IFTA Awards

The Irish stars of the small screen are taking to the red carpet tonight for the 2018 IFTA Gala Television Awards.

The ceremony, which is being hosted this year by comedian Jason Byrne, is well underway, as Dancing with the Stars, Gogglebox Ireland, Room to Improve and RTE Investigates have already been announced as victors tonight.

There were several winners on the red carpet too, as well-known faces of Irish television showed their style savvy.

Glenda Gilson. Photo: Michael Chester.

Kathryn Thomas. Photo: Michael Chester.

Miriam O'Callaghan. Photo: Michael Chester.

Brendan O'Connor. Photo: Michael Chester.

Amanda Byram. Photo: Michael Chester.

Aoibhín Garrihy. Photo: Michael Chester.

Baz Ashmawy. Photo: Michael Chester.

Sile Seoige. Photo: Michael Chester.

Colette Fitzpatrick. Photo: Michael Chester.

Deirdre O'Kane. Photo: Michael Chester.

Des Bishop. Photo: Michael Chester.

Elaine Crowley. Photo: Michael Chester.

Georgie Porter. Photo: Michael Chester.

Jennifer Zamparelli. Photo: Michael Chester.

Julian Benson. Photo: Michael Chester.

Dermot Bannon. Photo: Michael Chester.

Lucy Kennedy. Photo: Michael Chester.

Nicky Byrne and Georgina Ahern. Photo: Michael Chester.

Sharon Horgan. Photo: Michael Chester.

You can catch the full ceremony on TG4 on Saturday night at 9.25pm.