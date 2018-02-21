In Pictures: Red carpet rolled out for Brit Awards 2018

Download our app
They also have used Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence’s ...
The Atlantic grey was ‘nearly dead’ when she was found with a disc around ...
This turned a few heads, literally.
Ollie is now happily rehomed with two other ...
"New Doctor, New Series, New Logo"
21/02/2018 - 17:57:00Back to Brit Awards Showbiz Home
The Brit Awards line-up is led by singer/songwriter Dua Lipa who leads with five nominations. She arrived at this year’s Brits holding a white rose in support of victims of sexual harassment and assault.
Ed Sheeran joins the other celebrities at this year’s Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)
Anne-Marie (left) and Grace Chatto attending the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London (Ian West/PA)
Fleur East arrives for the Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)
Singer Paloma Faith joins other musicians at on the red carpet (Ian West/PA Wire)
Presenter and model Caroline Flack joins fellow celebrities (Ian West/PA)
Singer-songwriter Jessie Ware attending the Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)
Anne-Marie (left) and Clean Bandit’s Grace Chatto (Ian West/PA)
The loved-up duo did their best to quash rumours about their romance coming to an end.
The Duchess of Cambridge and the Countess of Wessex hosted the fashion event.
The singer posted a snap of her sporting the hairstyle on Instagram.
“I asked him to let me go and he did, I remember putting my clothes back on and I left.
In case you missed it, you can catch Dolores on RTÉ’s online player.
It has also been reported that the TV3 show will also be receiving a revamp.
The actress said she wants to raise awareness of alcoholism and domestic violence.
She was attending a photocall for her new film Red Sparrow.
Join the conversation - comment here