In Pictures: Musicians aim to inspire at Global Citizen Live
Celebrities and public figures have come together to host an event encouraging young people to help end extreme poverty across the globe.
The Global Citizen Live night at London’s O2 Brixton Academy saw Emeli Sande, Gabrielle Aplin and more take to the stage to highlight the change people can make.
"After contracting polio as a baby in Nigeria, I lost the use of my left leg," says @AdeAdepitan. "In 1988, polio affected 350,000 children every year. Today, the disease is 99.9% eradicated." — and it's thanks to activists like you, Ade! #GlobalCitizenLive⭕— Global Citizen UK (@GlblCtznUK) April 17, 2018
📷@emmaviolalilja pic.twitter.com/BbNzbVxfOe
Poet @HussainsHouse has a problem: he cares too much 🙏 #GlobalCitizenLive⭕ pic.twitter.com/ukzdToQoae— Global Citizen UK (@GlblCtznUK) April 17, 2018
The event was streamed also live on YouTube.
