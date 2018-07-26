In Pictures: Mick Jagger at 75 – his best moments

Mick Jagger is celebrating a major jubilee as he turns 75.
The Rolling Stones frontman, full name Michael Philip Jagger, recently shared his joy with fans on social media as the band played their first London show in five years.
In May they performed at the London Stadium as part of their No Filter European tour where they treated fans to a set list that included hits like Under My Thumb and It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll (But I Like It).
In 2016, aged 73, Jagger became a father again as he and his former partner Melanie Hamrick, welcomed a baby boy.
Jagger, who is a great-grandfather, has eight children in total – Karis, Jade, Elizabeth, James, Georgia, Gabriel and Lucas – from previous relationships – and then the youngest, whose name is believed to be Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger.
