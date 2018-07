The Duchess of Sussex and Duchess of Cambridge had prime seats in the Royal Box to watch Serena Williams play in a 10th Wimbledon singles final.

Meghan is a close friend of Williams, who was playing Angelique Kerber for the title, while Kate is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club and a long-standing fan of Wimbledon.

It is the first time Kate and Meghan have carried out a royal engagement without their husbands (Jonathan Brady/PA)

They meet (from left) Tia Carter, 11, who will be performing the coin toss for the singles for the women’s final, and ball boys and girls, Guy Thompson,15, Tom Kightley,15, Khandi Nicholas ,15 and Kori Sinckler,14 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Kate and Meghan met former Wimbledon ladies champions at a lunch before the match (Jonathan Brady/PA)

On Sunday, Kate and the Duke of Cambridge will watch the men’s singles final on Centre Court ( Jonathan Brady/PA)

After her semi-final win on Thursday, Williams hailed her “wonderful” friendship with Meghan (Steve Paston/PA)

The Duchess of Sussex and Gill Brook in the royal box (Steve Paston/PA)

Williams told a post-match press conference that Meghan had been a spectator at her Wimbledon matches in previous years ( /PA)

The pair were able to watch the end of the men’s semi-final between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic (Steve Paston/PA)

The final comes exactly two months after Williams attended Meghan’s wedding (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Williams attended with her husband Alexis Ohanian (Toby Melville/PA)

- Press Association