In Pictures: Hollywood stars shine on red carpet as Cannes Film Festival opens

Scores of Hollywood stars descended on the French Riviera as the 71st Cannes Film Festival was officially declared open.

Much of the spotlight on opening day belonged to jury president Cate Blanchett (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

The glamorous festival kicked off with the Spanish-language debut of Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, starring Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem (Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

The festival’s ban on selfies was broken by some attendees who attempted to take photographs with their phones (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Kristen Stewart is one of five female members of this year’s jury (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Actress Julianne Moore also posed for photographers (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

From left, jury members Robert Guediguian, Denis Villeneuve, Cate Blanchett, Chang Chen and Andrey Zvyagintsev (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Benicio Del Toro is the jury president of the festival’s Un Certain Regard section, which recognises nontraditional films (Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

Director Martin Scorsese, who won the festival’s top prize, the Palme d’Or, for Taxi Driver, was in Cannes for an anniversary screening of his 1973 breakthrough Mean Streets (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Actress Chloe Sevigny is a jury member at International Critics’ Week, which focuses on discovering new talents (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

