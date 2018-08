The Duchess of Sussex is celebrating her first birthday as a member of the Royal Family.

In the year since Harry reportedly whisked Meghan away for a romantic break in Botswana for her 36th, the couple have married and Meghan has embarked on her new life of royal engagements.

The couple were guests on Saturday at the wedding of Harry’s close friend Charlie van Straubenzee to Daisy Jenks in Frensham, Surrey.

Meghan arrived separately from Harry at St Mary the Virgin Church in Frensham, Surrey (Yui Mok/PA)

The Duke of Sussex was thought to be serving as best man to Mr van Straubenzee (Joe Giddens/PA)

Meghan and Harry kiss on the steps of St George’s Chapel on their own wedding day in May (Danny Lawson/PA)

Meghan meets well-wishers on her first official engagement with Harry in December 2017 (PA)

Like all royals, she quickly adapted to meeting fans in all weathers – here an umbrella sheltered her in Belfast in December (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Meghan has been a hands-on royal from the start (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

Meghan gave a warm hug to children she met during a visit to Star Hub in Tremorfa, Wales, before her wedding (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph/PA)

Meghan shared a laugh with Harry on a trip to Edinburgh (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Meghan was soon involved in family occasions, including the annual Christmas Day service at Sandringham (Joe Giddens/PA)

Meghan and sister-in-law Kate went to Wimbledon together to watch the American’s friend Serena Williams play (Steve Paston/PA)

Meghan and the Queen were given flowers by local schoolchildren following their visit to the Storyhouse Chester (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Prince of Wales escorted Meghan down the aisle at her wedding after her own father was too ill to attend (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Meghan was again with the full Royal Family for the RAF centenary flypast last month (Victoria Jones/PA)

Sporting occasions have played a big part in their relationship, from their first public appearance together at the Invictus Games in Toronto in 2017… (Danny Lawson/PA)

To an appearance just last month when Meghan supported Harry as he played in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club in Windsor (Steve Parsons/PA)

She presented a cup to her husband and his winning team – and shared a kiss with Harry on the podium (Steve Parsons/PA)

- Press Association