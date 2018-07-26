In Pictures: Get back! Paul McCartney rocks the Cavern Club once more
It may have been about 57 years since Sir Paul McCartney first played the Cavern Club, but Liverpool’s love for the former Beatle has not dimmed a bit.
When the music legend announced he would be playing a free concert at the club credited with being the birthplace of the Beatles, fans queued to get one of the limited spots in the audience.
It was fabulous and brought back loads of beautiful memories and reminded me of where we started @cavernliverpool #PaulMcCartney #EgyptStation pic.twitter.com/9kUFNCWU6Y— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) July 26, 2018
Wow! Two hours of @PaulMcCartney @cavernliverpool what an afternoon!! #Legend #Beatles 🎤🎹🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/mwA5BpvDPl— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) July 26, 2018
What an eventful day! pic.twitter.com/FXVuWGfqmI— Cavern Club (@cavernliverpool) July 26, 2018
- Press Association
