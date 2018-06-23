In Pictures: Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie wed

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who met on the set of smash hit TV show Game Of Thrones have got married.

Here are the best pictures from the star-studded wedding:

Kit Harington plays Jon Snow in Game Of Thrones (Jane Barlow/PA)

Getting married is usually one of the biggest days of someone’s life…

Harington ahead of the ceremony (Jane Barlow/PA)

So we can forgive Harington for looking a bit nervous as he arrived at church.

Groom Kit Harington in his wedding suit (Jane Barlow/PA)

The couple, who played on-screen lovers, tied the knot at Rayne Church in Aberdeenshire before the reception at Wardhill Castle.

The main entrance to Wardhill Castle in Aberdeenshire (Jane Barlow/PA)

Family members and celebrity pals were in attendance.

Sebastian Leslie, father of actress Rose Leslie (Jane Barlow/PA)

Jason Mumford, of Mumford & Sons, arriving at the main entrance (Jane Barlow/PA)

Fellow GoT cast member Peter Dinklage (Jane Barlow/PA)

The bride’s mother Candida Leslie (Jane Barlow/PA)

Actresses Sophie Turner (left) and Maisie Williams (Jane Barlow/PA)

Actors (left to right) Conleth Hill, John Bradley and Joe Dempsie (Jane Barlow/PA)

Emilia Clarke arrives with Peter Dinklage (Jane Barlow/PA)

Actor Jack Donnelly arrives for the ceremony (Jane Barlow/PA)

Actor Liam Cunningham arrives (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ben Crompton plays Eddison Tollett in the hit series (Jane Barlow/PA)

Actor Alfie Allen turned up in a kilt and shades (Jane Barlow/PA)

And Game Of Thrones fans also flocked to see their on-screen heroes wed in real life.

Students and film fans Yunyao Li, 23 (left) and Qiong dan Xu, 24, from Glasgow, at the main entrance to Wardhill Castle (Jane Barlow/PA)

Members of the public wait opposite Rayne Church (Jane Barlow/PA)

Guests pose for a group photograph (Jane Barlow/PA)

But if Harington looked a bit overwhelmed before the ceremony, his bride beamed as she was accompanied by her father.

Rose Leslie with her father Sebastian arrive at church (Jane Barlow/PA)

Rose Leslie is helped out of her wedding car by her father (Jane Barlow/PA)

Rose Leslie waves to spectators hoping to catch a glimpse of their TV idols (Jane Barlow/PA)

The pair emerged from church married and were showered with flower petal confetti.

The married couple leave church (Jane Barlow/PA)

The loved-up pair looked happy as they got into the wedding car (Jane Barlow/PA)

- Press Association