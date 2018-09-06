In Pictures: ‘Biggest ever’ movie memorabilia auction to launch

A movie memorabilia company has announced it is to hold the UK’s largest ever auction of film and TV lots.

Han Solo’s jacket, worn by Harrison Ford in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (Victoria Jones/PA

Among the items under the hammer are Han Solo’s jacket from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Marty McFly’s hoverboard from Back To The Future Part II and Indiana Jones’ fedora hat from Raiders Of The Lost Ark.

A T-800 Endoskeleton used in Terminator 2: Judgment Day (Victoria Jones/PA)

Memorabilia firm Prop Store believes the jacket, worn by Harrison Ford in the second Star Wars film, could sell for as much as £1 million.

A Ghostface mask used in Scream (Victoria Jones/PA)

The auction will go live on September 20 at London’s BFI Imax, with bidders able to secure lots online or by phone if they cannot attend in person.

A Superman costume worn by Christopher Reeve in the movie (Victoria Jones/PA)

A free-to-enter preview exhibition of the items on sale has opened and will run until the day of the auction.

A Wonka Bar from Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory (Victoria Jones/PA)

An Edward Scissorhands costume as used by Johnny Depp (Victoria Jones/PA)

Marty McFly’s Hoverboard from Back To The Future Part II (Victoria Jones/PA)

A First Order Stormtrooper Helmet from Stars Wars: The Last Jedi (Victoria Jones/PA)

- Press Association