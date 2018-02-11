In pictures: Another mission: quite possible for Tom Cruise

Download our app
It’s London calling for Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise yet again as he films scenes for the latest instalment of the Mission: Impossible franchise in the UK capital.
The star is known for performing his own stunts – and that looks to be the case here as a helicopter closes in
A pair of helicopters circle the chimney top of the Tate Modern gallery in London for another death-defying scene, set to appear in Mission: Impossible 6.
Cruise will star alongside series regulars Ving Rhames, Michelle Monaghan, Rebecca Ferguson, Alec Baldwin and the UK’s own Simon Pegg for Mission: Impossible – Fallout
Cruise is also co-producing the movie alongside JJ Abrams, with Christopher McQuarrie returning to the director’s chair
The action star previously stopped traffic in Blackfriars as he filmed another scene for the film, scheduled for release in July
Other filming locations for the movie from Paramount Pictures include New Zealand and Norway
