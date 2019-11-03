Imelda Staunton and Ellie Goulding among stars in Extinction Rebellion video

Imelda Staunton and Ellie Goulding are among the stars who appear in a video for Extinction Rebellion devised by Richard Curtis.

The short film outlines the demands of the group and asks governments where is their plan to tackle climate change.

It also features Jaime Winstone, Daisy Lowe and Stephen Frears, as well as children from as young as eight as they demand a plan to address the crisis.

The concept for the film was developed by Love Actually director Curtis, and was shot and produced by Rankin – an agency headed up by the British photographer of the same name.

Winstone said: “This film must reach governments and ring the alarm bell to act now on the climate crisis we are all living in. We must all ask of them #WhereIsYourPlan.”