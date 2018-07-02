I’m so paranoid about ageing – Davina McCall

Davina McCall quipped that she was “paranoid about ageing” as she hosted a sun care event.

The 50-year-old TV presenter was on a panel to discuss sun protection for young children.

“I think I spent my entire childhood a little bit burnt because in those days we just weren’t aware of it,” she said.

Davina McCall wears a skin patch which indicates different levels of sunburn (John Stillwell/PA)

But the former Big Brother host said her attitude had changed.

“Even in the winter I apply suncream because I’m so paranoid about ageing!” The £100K Drop star joked.

Sun awareness is something I feel really passionately about and I’m SO excited to be hosting a special event with @GarnierUK Ambre Solaire with sun safety specialists☀ tune in for the Insta Live on @GarnierUK at 9.45am for the live panel on Mon 2nd July .. and post your questions below so I can try to get them answered !! ☀☀#ad A post shared by Davina Mccall (@davinamccall) on Jun 28, 2018 at 4:17am PDT

A panel of sun safety experts at the Garnier Ambre Solaire event discussed how best to protect children.

They said that childhood sunburn almost doubles the risk of melanoma in later life.

- Press Association