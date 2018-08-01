I’m not sure I want to do it: Kelsey Grammer on possible Frasier reboot

Kelsey Grammer confirmed he had discussed the possibility of rebooting Frasier but said he is “not sure” he wants to do it.

The 63-year-old is best known for his two-decade portrayal of psychiatrist Frasier Crane in the spin-off sitcom and its predecessor, Cheers.

The last episode aired in 2004 but recently it had been reported talks were under way to reboot the Emmy-winning sitcom.

Grammer has now confirmed those reports but said he is unsure whether he will go ahead with the project.

He told the Press Association: “They are rumours right now. I have discussed the idea with some people and I’m not sure I want to do it. That’s really where we’re at.”

Grammer was speaking at the Los Angeles premiere of Like Father, a Netflix drama which sees him star alongside The Good Place actress Kristen Bell.

