'I'm not a racist': Liam Neeson defends himself in first TV interview since 'cosh' comments

Liam Neeson had defended himself on US talk show Good Morning America this morning, 24 hours since after it was revealed he harboured violent thoughts about killing a black person after someone close to him was raped.

The actor said in an interview with Independent UK he had walked the streets armed with a ‘cosh’ hoping he would be approached by someone so that he could kill them.

“I went up and down areas with a cosh, hoping I’d be approached by somebody – I’m ashamed to say that – and I did it for maybe a week, hoping some black bastard would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could kill him”

In his live Good Morning America interview this morning, the 66-year-old said: "I'm not racist, this was nearly 40 years ago."

Neeson said he understood the hurt his words have caused but insisted that he was trying to show honour for a friend I dearly loved in a ‘medieval fashion’.

He went on to say that he went to a church to seek help and a priest had heard his confession.

I did seek help. I went to a priest, who heard my confession

He also confided in two very good friends and took up power walking.

When asked by TV presenter Robin Roberts what he is hoping people will learn from the controversy, Neeson replied: "To talk, to open up, to talk about these things.