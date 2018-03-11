‘I’m back!’ – Kim Kardashian West is a brunette again

Kim Kardashian West has returned to her brunette roots, telling fans: “I’m back!”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 37, posted a video on Snapchat showing she has her natural dark brown hair again, after stints of being blonde and having pink tresses.

“I’m back!” Kardashian West said in the brief clip as she pouted at the camera.

Back to black 🖤 #kimkardashian

The mother-of-three most recently sported bubblegum pink hair after telling her social media followers that she was fed up with her blonde mane.

She later said in another message that “the thought of going back dark makes me sad”, but has evidently changed her mind.