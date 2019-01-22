I’m A Celebrity stars lead the glamour at the NTAs

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! stars Holly Willoughby, Georgia “Toff” Toffolo and Emily Atack exuded glamour in bold dresses at the National Television Awards.

The reality show’s host Willoughby looked a world away from the jungle as she arrived on the red carpet at one of the biggest nights in the UK’s entertainment calendar. Holly Willoughby (Ian West/PA)

The TV presenter added a feminine and summery vibe to the cold January event, wearing a powder pink gown covered in black polka dots, with a floral design on the chest and a black belt.

I’m A Celebrity’s 2017 winner Toffolo oozed Hollywood glamour in a scarlet gown with a halter neck style top half, going down into a thick belt and flowing, tiered skirt. Georgia Toffolo (Ian West/PA)

Inbetweeners actress Atack, who came second place in the latest series of the reality show, kept it simple in a black high-neck dress.

The figure-hugging garment included a racy thigh-high split, allowing her to show off her elegant, pointed heels.

Wearing a similar black dress was her I’m A Celebrity co-star singer Fleur East, who accessorised hers with a chunky metallic belt. Fleur East (Ian West/PA)

TV presenter Scarlett Moffatt, who won the show in 2016, wowed in a curve-hugging black dress with a feathered detail on the shoulders. Scarlett Moffatt (Matt Crossick/PA)

This Morning star Rochelle Humes displayed chic, clean elegance in a crisp white column dress with an asymmetric slashed neckline. Rochelle and Marvin Humes (Ian West/PA)

She was joined by husband Marvin Humes, who looked dapper in a classic tuxedo, at the awards ceremony.

Also on the red carpet were Strictly Come Dancing presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, as well as reigning champion Stacey Dooley.

Daly shunned a dress, instead opting for a bright white jumpsuit with a halter neck, while Winkleman looked chic in a sparkling, fringed mid-length dress. Stacey Dooley (Matt Crossick/PA)

Documentary film-maker Dooley went for an edgier look with an off-shoulder black dress with pockets, cut to just above her ankles.

