I'm A Celeb contestants face buckets of insects to gain entry to the Jungle Arms

The seven remaining I’m A Celebrity contestants faced buckets of insects to gain entry to the Jungle Arms, the reality show’s own make-shift pub.

Following last night’s departure of EastEnders actress Rita Simons, the camp-members were rewarded with snacks, drinks and karaoke.

A fixture from previous series, entry to the Jungle Arms was not guaranteed and the remaining celebrities were forced to complete a challenge before walking through the door. The seven remaining contestants take their seats at the Jungle Arms (ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

After a day which saw John Barrowman rescued from a cage in the Rotten Retrieval Bushtucker trial, the contestants were told to make their way into the jungle in search of the Jungle Arms.

Forming a queue outside, the celebrities had to approach one by one before being confronted by the doorman, Kiosk Kev. They were challenged to answer his question. If answered wrong, the contestant would have to return to the back of the queue.

As the group waited, they were showered with a variety of creepy crawlies and, as a bucket of crickets was poured over his head, Harry Redknapp joked: “They should have called this place The Cricketers Arms.”

The former football manager and Emily Atack were the last to gain entry after Redknapp answered wrong and Atack was caught cheating, after Redknapp shouted the correct answer to her question.

After the group had all gained entry, festivities began. Fleur East and James McVey sang and strummed a guitar before Redknapp stood to deliver a rousing rendition of Paul Anka’s My Way, made popular by Frank Sinatra.

Barrowman and Atack took on Summer Nights from the musical Grease while Anne Hegerty sang Mamma Mia by ABBA.

Led by East, the group sang Lean On Me by Bill Withers, and the evening concluded with Atack and East dancing to Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars.

One more celebrity will leave the jungle tonight, following Simons, Noel Edmonds, Malique Thompson-Dwyer and Sair Khan.

I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.

- Press Association