I’m A Celeb co-stars congratulate Amir Khan on birth of second child

Amir Khan’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! co-stars have sent congratulations after the boxer announced the birth of his second daughter with wife Faryal Makhdoom.

The Olympian shared a photograph of himself and baby Alayna, who is dressed in an extravagant leopard print and red floral outfit, on Instagram.

Welcome to the world. With my and @faryalmakhdoom new born, Weighing 8lbs 3oz ALAYNA KHAN. 👶 A post shared by Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) on Apr 24, 2018 at 7:47am PDT

He wrote: “Welcome to the world. With my and @faryalmakhdoom new born, Weighing 8lbs 3oz ALAYNA KHAN,” adding a baby emoji at the end.

Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas, who made it to the final in the series, wrote in the comments: “Congratulations brother, sending the family my love.”

Khan’s wife, who he married in 2013, was four months pregnant when he entered the Australian jungle for the reality show.

He finished seventh on the reality series, which was won by Georgia “Toff” Toffolo.

YouTube star Jack Maynard, who left the show early following a scandal over messages he had written on Twitter, wrote: “Congrats bro!!”

Out shopping with the girls. Lamaisah decides to buy lipstick 💄and put it on without me knowing. She’s is in big trouble 😡 A post shared by Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) on Feb 19, 2018 at 10:03pm PST

Khan and Makhdoom welcomed their first child, Lamaisah, in 2014.