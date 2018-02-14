‘If people are monstrous it comes back’: Bill Murray on Hollywood abuse scandal

Bill Murray has discussed Hollywood’s sexual misconduct scandal, saying “if people are monstrous it comes back”.

The Ghostbusters and Lost In Translation star, 67, spoke following the controversy which has engulfed the industry.

He told CNBC: “If people are monstrous it comes back. Eventually it comes around.”

The comedian said: “People are getting their justice rather quickly. They’re getting it fast and there’s a big wave.”

The star, who is a restaurant owner, added that “all the movements have affected the restaurant business”.

“People don’t want to go out in public because people will say, ‘You’re the guy who didn’t’…,” he said.

Women have come forward to share their stories of alleged sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood.