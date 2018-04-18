Idris Elba to play a DJ in new Netflix comedy
Idris Elba is to star in and produce a new comedy for Netflix.
The Luther star will play the title role in Turn Up Charlie as a struggling DJ and bachelor who reluctantly becomes a “manny” to his famous best friend’s wild child daughter.
Production begins in May in the UK, chief content officer Ted Sarandos said.
The show will be a collaboration between Brown Eyed Boy Productions and Elba’s own company Green Door Pictures.
The show will not be Elba’s first time in a DJ booth as he started his career spinning tracks under the name Big Driis, and still takes the opportunity to hit the decks.
Boom... new music on @7Wallace_ from @_brettgould ⚡️https://t.co/FU9h77HHnx pic.twitter.com/VuzEwhqR7q— Idris Elba (@idriselba) April 13, 2018
Last year he DJed in London and New York and and performed in Ibiza at nightclub Pacha.
He is also due to play a string of sets this year, including at festivals in Dublin and London, as well as a show in Croatia.
