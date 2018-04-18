Idris Elba to play a DJ in new Netflix comedy

Idris Elba is to star in and produce a new comedy for Netflix.

The Luther star will play the title role in Turn Up Charlie as a struggling DJ and bachelor who reluctantly becomes a “manny” to his famous best friend’s wild child daughter.

Production begins in May in the UK, chief content officer Ted Sarandos said.

The show will be a collaboration between Brown Eyed Boy Productions and Elba’s own company Green Door Pictures.

The show will not be Elba’s first time in a DJ booth as he started his career spinning tracks under the name Big Driis, and still takes the opportunity to hit the decks.

Last year he DJed in London and New York and and performed in Ibiza at nightclub Pacha.

He is also due to play a string of sets this year, including at festivals in Dublin and London, as well as a show in Croatia.