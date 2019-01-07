Idris Elba fuels James Bond speculation with Daniel Craig picture

Idris Elba has fuelled speculation about playing James Bond by sharing an “awkward” picture of himself with the film franchise’s current star, Daniel Craig.

The Luther actor has been at the centre of reports for several years that he is among the stars most likely to succeed Craig.

Recent bookmakers’ odds have suggested Elba is currently favourite for the popular role, fending off competition from the likes of Tom Hiddleston, James Norton and Tom Hardy. Idris Elba and Daniel Craig (Idris Elba/Instagram)

Seizing the opportunity for a bit of mischief, Elba shared a picture of himself with Craig at the Golden Globes, poking fun at the situation.

The picture, shared on his Instagram Story, showed Craig pulling a slightly baffled face at Elba as they sat together at the awards ceremony.

Elba wrote “Awks…” across the image.

Golden Globes winner Richard Madden, another name frequently cited as a potential new Bond, also commented on speculation at the glitzy event.

Speaking after picking up the best actor in a TV drama prize for Bodyguard, he said the reports “are just rumours”.

