Ian McKellen returning to the stage where he made his West End debut

Ian McKellen is returning to the stage where he made his West End debut to star in the title role of King Lear.

The Lord Of The Rings actor, 78, appeared at the Duke of York’s Theatre in a 1964 production of A Scent Of Flowers.

He will be back at the London venue for the transfer of the Chichester Festival Theatre’s production of King Lear, with Ian reprising his role.

The star wrote on Twitter: “King Lear again: 100 performances at Duke of York’s in London where I made my West End debut 1964.

“It’s a small theatre but we shall make it even more intimate by removing half the stalls seats.”

King Lear again: 100 performances at Duke of York’s in London where I made my West End debut 1964. It’s a small theatre but we shall make it even more intimate by removing half the stalls seats. First performance is 11th July. https://t.co/SRoH1hWxjJ pic.twitter.com/pYSJ6pPv7X — Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) February 8, 2018

There will be 100 performances of Shakespeare’s tragedy, beginning in July.

The contemporary production of King Lear, directed by Jonathan Munby, ran for a sold-out season at Chichester Festival Theatre’s Minerva Theatre in autumn last year, with Sir Ian winning rave reviews for his performance.

His stage credits include several of Shakespeare’s most famous roles, including Hamlet and Macbeth.

King Lear opens at the Duke Of York’s Theatre, London, on July 11.